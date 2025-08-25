1 in 4 corporate employees pre-diabetic, diabetes cases near 9%: MediBuddy

ADVERTISEMENT
Health screening data reveals a steady year-on-year rise in diabetes and pre-diabetes among corporate employees, highlighting the urgent need for early intervention and workplace wellness programmes to curb long-term health and financial risks, according to MediBuddy.
Between August 2023 and July 2024, 7.89% of employees screened were diabetic, and 19.38% were pre-diabetic. In the subsequent year (August 2024 - July 2025), the prevalence rose to 8.85% and 24.40%, respectively. The largest burden was observed in the 31–50 year-old age group, with notable year-on-year increases even among younger adults in the 20–30 age bracket.
Men remained more affected than women across both years. Diabetes in men rose from 6.76% to 7.43%, and pre-diabetes from 14.64% to 18.11%. Among women, diabetes increased from 1.13% to 1.42%, and pre-diabetes from 4.74% to 6.29%.
Managing diabetes is a long-term commitment, and for corporations, rising prevalence among employees can translate into higher inpatient department (IPD) costs over time.
“The rising prevalence of diabetes and pre-diabetes, especially among working-age adults, is a wake-up call for corporate India. Beyond the personal health impact, unmanaged diabetes is one of the biggest contributors to hospital admissions, prolonged recovery times, and spiralling IPD costs," Dr Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy said.
According to Kulkarni, early detection through regular screenings, coupled with sustained disease-management and lifestyle programmes, can significantly reduce the risk of costly complications.
"Employers have both an opportunity and a responsibility to integrate preventive healthcare into workplace wellness strategies, protecting employee health while easing the long-term financial strain on insurance and healthcare budgets. This also includes incorporating tailor-made programmes that address not just diabetes, but also weight loss and other lifestyle-related conditions,” he added.