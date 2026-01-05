Samsung to double mobile devices with Gemini AI features to 800 million in 2026

Samsung Electronics plans to double the number of mobile devices featuring Google Gemini-powered AI to 800 million by the end of 2026. T M Roh, in his first interview since becoming co-CEO in November 2025, stated that the company will integrate AI across all products, functions, and services as quickly as possible, as per a Reuters report. This expansion follows a 2025 milestone where Samsung rolled out Gemini-backed features to approximately 400 million products, including smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.

The strategy aims to solidify Google’s lead in the AI race against OpenAI while helping Samsung reclaim market share from Apple and fend off Chinese competitors. Roh noted that Galaxy AI brand awareness surged from 30% to 80% within a year, indicating rapid consumer adoption of tools for search, translation, and generative image editing. Despite the push, Roh acknowledged that a global memory chip shortage has created unprecedented pressure on margins, making product price increases "inevitable" for some consumer electronics.

In the foldable market, Samsung maintained a 64% share in the third quarter of 2025, led by demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, Roh admitted that the segment’s growth has been slower than anticipated due to engineering complexities. With Apple expected to enter the foldable market in 2026, Samsung is positioning its integrated AI ecosystem across televisions and home appliances—overseen by the new "AX" (AI Transformation) vision—to maintain its competitive edge.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 9:41 AM