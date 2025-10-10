Piyuli Bhattacharjee elevated to Regional Marketing Head at Cathay Pacific for SAMEA Region

ADVERTISEMENT
Piyuli Bhattacharjee, who previously served as Marketing Manager for the South Asia, Middle East and Africa (SAMEA) region at Cathay Pacific, has been promoted to the role of Regional Marketing Head. In her expanded role, she will continue overseeing marketing initiatives across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
In her previous position, Bhattacharjee was instrumental in driving brand awareness through 360-degree campaigns, developed in collaboration with internal teams and external agencies. Her approach was rooted in business insights, allowing for a strategic blend of tactical and brand-led communication tailored to the specific demands of each region.
She also played a key role in shaping the marketing strategy for Cathay’s loyalty program, focusing on customer acquisition, engagement, and improving the active user ratio through targeted initiatives.
Bhattacharjee began her career at Ogilvy & Mather, followed by a stint at Tata Consultancy Services as a Market Research Associate. She later joined Croma, initially as a Senior Executive, and was subsequently promoted to Manager, where she managed a wide range of functions including brand development, omnichannel marketing, paid media campaigns, brand collaborations, hyperlocal strategies, influencer marketing, and agency partnerships.