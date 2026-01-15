Publicis Groupe India names Sonal Verma managing director of Arc Worldwide India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Sonal Verma as Managing Director of Arc Worldwide India, strengthening its leadership at a time when brands are increasingly focusing on experiential and shopper-led engagement strategies. Verma will report to Kedar Teny, Chief Product Officer, Publicis Groupe India.

Arc Worldwide is the Groupe’s experiential and shopper marketing arm, operating at the intersection of brand, experience and commerce. The agency works with brands to influence consumer decision-making closer to the point of action, addressing increasingly non-linear buying journeys through shopper marketing, experiential services, retail design and one-to-one engagement models.

Over the past decade, Arc Worldwide India has delivered large-scale experiential and shopper programs for clients within the Publicis Groupe network. Its portfolio includes high-profile brand activations and experiences across major industry platforms such as India Mobile Congress, Auto Expo and Lollapalooza.

Verma brings over 25 years of experience across integrated marketing, experiential strategy and consumer engagement. Her background includes building brand experience platforms and scaling integrated consumer, retail and digital touchpoints for global and regional brands. In her new role, she will oversee business operations at Arc Worldwide India, with a focus on strengthening experiential and connected commerce capabilities and developing outcome-driven solutions for clients.

Publicis Groupe India said the appointment aligns with its broader strategy of expanding specialist capabilities that support brands at key moments of consumer decision-making. Arc Worldwide’s role is expected to grow as experiential and shopper-led interventions become central to brand growth strategies.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 11:03 AM