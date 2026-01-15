Bengaluru job listing promising Rs 35 lakh for one-year experience sparks tech pay debate

A job listing from Bengaluru offering unusually high compensation for an entry-level software role has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion around pay structures and internal inequities within the technology sector.

The listing, which advertised a Software Development Engineer (SDE 1) position requiring just one year of experience, promised an annual salary of Rs 25 lakh, along with employee stock options valued at Rs 20 lakh vesting over four years. Additional benefits included daily food credits worth Rs 600, a 10 percent performance bonus, and relocation and signing incentives amounting to Rs 5 lakh, taking the estimated first-year compensation to nearly Rs 35 lakh.

Beyond salary and bonuses, the offer included a range of perks such as free gym memberships, reimbursements for phone and WiFi bills, a one-time allowance for work-from-home setup, and a phone upgrade cycle every three years.

The job listing was first shared on X and quickly gained traction, particularly as it surfaced amid ongoing layoffs across parts of the global tech industry. Online discussions highlighted a growing disconnect between compensation offered to new hires versus long-serving employees, many of whom reportedly see only modest annual increments despite years of experience.

The viral post prompted broader commentary on hiring practices within multinational and large technology firms, where external recruitment is increasingly seen as commanding significantly higher pay than internal promotions. The discussion also reflected a growing sentiment that employees may need to frequently switch roles or specialise in high-demand technologies to keep pace with market-driven compensation.

The episode has once again brought attention to structural challenges in the tech labour market, including retention, internal pay parity, and the sustainability of aggressive hiring packages in a volatile economic environment.

