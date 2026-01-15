Who is Pete Lau? OnePlus CEO faces arrest warrant in Taiwan over alleged illegal hiring

Taiwan has issued an arrest warrant against OnePlus co-founder and chief executive officer Pete Lau, accusing him of running unauthorised business operations and illegally recruiting employees on the island over several years.

The Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office confirmed that two Taiwanese nationals have been indicted for allegedly assisting Lau in setting up and operating these activities without the required approvals. Investigators claim the operations involved the recruitment of more than 70 Taiwanese engineers without permission from local authorities.

According to prosecutors, the alleged violations fall under the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, a law that regulates business activities, investments, and recruitment between Taiwan and mainland China. The legislation is aimed at safeguarding Taiwan’s economic interests and preventing the unauthorised transfer of sensitive technology and expertise.

Authorities said the recruited employees were highly skilled professionals, including engineers working in advanced technology sectors such as semiconductors. These industries are considered strategically important for Taiwan’s economy and national security, prompting closer scrutiny of cross-border employment arrangements.

Lau, born in May 1975, is the co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone brand known for its premium devices offered at competitive prices. He also serves as chief product officer at Oppo, the Chinese electronics company where he began his career.

Before founding OnePlus, Lau spent more than a decade at Oppo, starting as a hardware engineer and later heading its Blu-ray division. He eventually moved into senior leadership roles, gaining recognition for his focus on product design and innovation. In 2013, he resigned from Oppo and went on to launch OnePlus alongside Carl Pei.

Founded in December 2013, OnePlus initially operated with a small team and relied on Oppo’s manufacturing facilities to produce its devices. The company gained global attention with the launch of the OnePlus One in 2014, which received strong reviews for offering high-end specifications at significantly lower prices than rival flagship smartphones.

Taiwanese authorities have not disclosed whether Lau is currently in Taiwan or mainland China, or whether extradition proceedings are being pursued. The case underscores Taiwan’s increasingly firm stance on protecting its talent pool and preventing unauthorised technology-related collaboration across borders.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 12:58 PM