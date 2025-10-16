‘Typos don’t invalidate a will’: Priya Sachdev Kapur defends late husband Sunjay Kapur’s testament amid forgery allegations

ADVERTISEMENT
Priya Sachdev Kapur, the widow of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, told the Delhi High Court on October 15 that the will left behind by her husband is genuine and not forged, rejecting allegations made by Karisma Kapoor’s children that she manipulated it to gain full control of his estate.
Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, argued that typographical errors in a legal document do not invalidate its authenticity. “The only grounds of challenge to a will are if the deceased was not in sound mind or was under coercion or incapable of executing it,” Nayar told Justice Jyoti Singh.
Nayar maintained that no one has disputed the authenticity of Sunjay Kapur’s signature on the will, adding that the delay in producing it- seven weeks after Kapur’s death also does not render it invalid.
The arguments came during the hearing of a partition suit filed by actor Karisma Kapoor’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, who have sought their share in their father’s assets and requested interim relief to restrain Priya Kapur from creating third-party rights over the properties in question.
The dispute revolves around a will dated March 21, 2025, which allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate to Priya Sachdev Kapur. The children, represented by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have alleged that the will was forged by Priya with the help of two witnesses and the executor.
Jethmalani previously told the court that the will contained “glaring errors and blunders,” suggesting it was not prepared, read, or approved by Sunjay Kapur himself.
Countering these claims, Nayar emphasized that the two witnesses were Sunjay Kapur’s Chartered Accountant (CA) and Company Secretary (CS), both of whom have submitted affidavits affirming the document’s authenticity.
He also addressed the family dynamics at the heart of the dispute, asserting that the plaintiffs’ attempt to portray Karisma Kapoor’s relationship with her ex-husband as harmonious was misleading.
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were married for 13 years, from 2003 to 2016, and share two children. After their divorce, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev Kapur.
Justice Jyoti Singh is currently hearing the matter, with Nayar expected to continue his arguments on October 17.