From Fairytale to Feud: Karisma Kapoor’s children tell Delhi HC 'Priya Kapur is like Cinderella's stepmother'

In a dramatic turn in the high-profile Kapur family dispute, Karisma Kapoor’s two children have accused their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of acting like “Cinderella’s stepmother”, alleging she forged their late father Sunjay Kapur’s will to seize control of his vast estate, Bar and Bench reported.
Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the siblings, argued that Priya Kapur was in “a tearing hurry” to appropriate Sunjay’s assets soon after his death, leaving the children with only a 26% share while she and her son retained control of nearly 75%. “This is no benign stepmother. This is Cinderella’s stepmother,” Jethmalani remarked, accusing her of manipulation and greed.
The partition suit filed by Karisma’s children seeks to secure their rightful inheritance and restrain Priya Kapur from creating third-party rights on the disputed properties.
The will at the centre of the controversy, dated March 21, 2025, allegedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate to Priya Kapur, a claim Jethmalani has branded “forged and criminal,” punishable under Section 464 of the IPC.
Jethmalani also alleged that the two witnesses to the will were later given positions in the company, further tainting its legitimacy. “Neither of the witnesses filed an affidavit. That makes it even more suspicious,” he said.
Priya Kapur’s counsel, Senior Advocates Rajiv Nayar and Akhil Sibal, dismissed the allegations as baseless, arguing that the will was valid and created much before Sunjay Kapur’s death. They also claimed the plaintiff siblings have already received assets worth nearly Rs 1,900 crore.
Justice Jyoti Singh, after opening sealed documents containing the will and asset list, noted the absence of signatures on key documents and directed Priya Kapur to refile them with an affidavit. The court will resume hearing on Monday, when Jethmalani continues his arguments before counsels for Priya Kapur, executor Shradha Suri Marwah, and Rani Kapur (Sunjay Kapur’s mother) respond.
