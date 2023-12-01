comScore

How it Works

Whirlpool Corporation plans to sell up to 24 percent stake in Indian arm next year

On November 30, 2023, Whirlpool Corporation announced its intention to enter into one or more transactions to sell up to 24 percent of its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India Ltd in 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing, which was shared on BSE by Whirlpool of India.

By  CNBC - TV18Dec 1, 2023 9:37 AM
Whirlpool Corporation plans to sell up to 24 percent stake in Indian arm next year
Whirlpool Corporation asserted that it continues to see India as a significant marketplace for growth and an integral part of its growth strategy and it "remains committed to expand the business with new product launches and the recently acquired Elica India business." (Image source: Moneycontrol)

American home appliances major Whirlpool Corporation is planning to sell up to 24 percent stake in its Indian arm, Whirlpool of India Ltd next year to raise funds to reduce debt level, according to a regulatory filing.

On November 30, 2023, Whirlpool Corporation announced its intention to enter into one or more transactions to sell up to 24 percent of its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India Ltd in 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing, which was shared on BSE by Whirlpool of India.

"The company maintains a 75% ownership interest in Whirlpool India through a wholly-owned subsidiary, and intends to retain a majority interest in Whirlpool India following completion of such transaction or transactions," it added.

urther, Whirlpool Corporation said it expects to use transaction proceeds to reduce debt levels, which will enhance balance sheet flexibility. "Proceeds expected to be used for debt repayment are incremental to the $500 million term loan repayment that the company previously disclosed it expects to pay in the fourth quarter of 2023," it added.

Whirlpool Corporation asserted that it continues to see India as a significant marketplace for growth and an integral part of its growth strategy and it "remains committed to expand the business with new product launches and the recently acquired Elica India business."

Whirlpool of India is a listed entity with 25 percent public shareholding.


Tags
First Published on Dec 1, 2023 9:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns