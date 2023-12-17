comScore

How it Works

Zee-Sony Merger: ZEEL seeks extension to the merger deadline

Zee Entertainment wrote to Sony Group Corp requesting an extension of the merger's timeline.

By  Storyboard18Dec 17, 2023 8:04 PM
Zee-Sony Merger: ZEEL seeks extension to the merger deadline
On December 15, The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refused to grant a stay on the merger of media giants Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is seeking an extension to the merger deadline, initially set for December 21. ZEEL has written to Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited) (CMEPL) and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited (BEPL), seeking an extension.

On December 15, The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refused to grant a stay on the merger of media giants Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony. The tribunal has however issued notice in the plea and listed the case for hearing on January 8. Axis Finance and IDBI bank had challenged the merger in the NCLAT.


Tags
First Published on Dec 17, 2023 7:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023

Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023

How it Works

Zee-Sony Merger: Sony agrees to discuss merger deadline extension

Zee-Sony Merger: Sony agrees to discuss merger deadline extension

How it Works

India’s SFV platforms have user base of 250 million; 2/3rd hail from tier-2 cities

India’s SFV platforms have user base of 250 million; 2/3rd hail from tier-2 cities

How it Works

Indian Research and Insights industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023

Indian Research and Insights industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023

How it Works

Cox Media Group claims to have capability to listen to ambient conversations of consumers for targeted ads

Cox Media Group claims to have capability to listen to ambient conversations of consumers for targeted ads

How it Works

Hindustan Unilever dominates GEC ad volume in first three quarters of 2023

Hindustan Unilever dominates GEC ad volume in first three quarters of 2023

How it Works

Only 18 percent borrowers understand the data privacy guidelines: Home Credit India survey

Only 18 percent borrowers understand the data privacy guidelines: Home Credit India survey

How it Works

Accenture unveils Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru

Accenture unveils Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru