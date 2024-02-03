Zomato's Deepinder Goyal purchases 5-acre land in Delhi for Rs 79 crore

Deepinder Goyal, founder of restaurants aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has purchased 5 acre land in Delhi’s Dera Mandi village for a sum of Rs 79 crores. The purchase has happened in two separate transactions, ET reported.

In March 2023, Goyal had first bought 2.5 acre land for Rs 29 crores. Few months down the line, in September 2023, another 2.5 acre land was purchased by Goyal, as per the documents which were accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

Property experts shared that post Covid-19, an increase has been witnessed in demand for farmhouses and Indians belonging to the affluent section of the society have invested in this asset class.

As per a survey conducted by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), 83 percent affluent Indians own multiple luxury properties, stated the ET report.

As per the survey, 34 percent respondents owned commercial real estate, 25 percent owned holiday homes, 21 percent owned agricultural lands and 20 percent had their own farmhouses.

The founder of Aakash Educational Services, JC Chaudhry bought a five acre farmhouse for Rs 96 crore in South Delhi.

Jaquar, a bathroom and lighting product manufacturing company, went on to purchase three farmhouses for Rs 235 crores in Delhi’s Westend Greens.

Industry experts have highlighted that about 300 farmhouses which are ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 150 crore are on sale in Sultanpur, Pushpanjali, Westend Greens, Vasant Kunj, Ansal Satbari, DLF Chattarpur and Radhey Mohan Drive, highlighted the report.