Innerwear brand Jockey focusses on digital amidst quick commerce boom

Jockey’s ‘Freedom or Nothing’ campaign in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy reflects the younger generation’s perception of freedom in life, The innerwear brand's current market penetration is around 17-18% for men’s innerwear and 6-8% for women’s innerwear with metro cities witnessing the most demand. Typically Jockey spends 3.5 to 4.5% of its revenue on advertising. The plans for this year are also in the same range, according to Nihal Rajan, CMO, Page Industries.

While addressing ways to increase market penetration, Rajan shared, "Currently, there is emphasis on expansion of Jockey Exclusive Stores nationwide, coupled with a robust enhancement of our distribution network. We are dedicating substantial time and resources to fortify our online sales channels including marketplaces and diving into Q-commerce, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive market presence."

Rajan also delved into how Jockey is developing a range of products that aren't just fleeting trends or seasonal fads, the significance of merging cricket with fashion and more.

Edited excerpts:

How does "Freedom or Nothing" embody the spirit of individuality and self-expression beyond the workplace?

While "Freedom or Nothing" initially focused on the workplace, its message today extends far beyond the workplace.

The narrative explores the idea about having the freedom to be authentic at any point in time. Given that our younger audience values authenticity and freedom of expression without constraints, Freedom or Nothing was an attempt to resonate with them and align Jockey's product range with this philosophy, offering comfort, confidence and the ability to be who you are.

Young consumers today are increasingly conscious of social responsibilities. Given that, how does Jockey connect with those values?

As a brand and also as an organization, we are very mindful of the fact that not only the young consumer but also the larger and wider audience today seem to be a lot more socially and environmentally responsible, and also very aware of what is happening around them.

At Jockey and Page, we have also led that same philosophy across our partners, facilities, and workspaces. Wherever we are, there is 100% implementation of the right policies across different levels.

Jockey is not only invested in using eco-friendly substrates and materials but also in implementing eco-friendly processes and involved in multiple activities that positively influence our social fabric as well.

I feel the connection that we are building with the consumer will only get better because they have a wider awareness about the impact that each of the brands, especially fashion, is having on the environment.

How is Jockey expanding its offerings to cater to this evolving demand while staying true to its core brand identity at the same time?

We look at both authenticity and comfort. Based on consumer feedback, we have noticed an increasing demand for versatility. While our range of innerwear delivers comfort and experience, Move by Jockey focuses more on athleisure. We also offer a range of adaptable everyday clothing that elevates the essentials. We are continuously developing a range of products that address consumers' needs and aren't just fleeting trends or seasonal fads.

The campaign during the T20 World Cup seemed to be a strategic move. Could you discuss the significance of this placement and the multimedia campaign approach?

All of us know that cricket moves the nation. Therefore, in that sense, there couldn't have been a better event and platform for Jockey to market its product range.