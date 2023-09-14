Aditya Birla Group to launch paints business under brand name ‘Birla Opus’

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, today unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24. Grasim will offer a full suite of high-quality products in the decorative paints segment.

The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 Crore. The paints industry is witnessing double digit growth year-on-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’.

Mr Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand. The Company has over the last couple of years built a strong foundation to enable a successful business launch. We endeavour to become a profitable No. 2 player in the coming years and announcing our brand name is the first of many steps that will follow in this direction.”

Ahead of the launch, Grasim has piloted painting services in key metros and introduced a range of imported wood finishes. A R&D facility has already been set up in Maharashtra.