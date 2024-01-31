Apple's Chinese New Year film explores identity and social media

In its seventh consecutive year of producing long-form advertisements for Chinese New Year, Apple has delved into the complexities of appearance and identity, as well as the impact of social media, in a touching 15-minute film titled "Little Garlic." Directed by Marc Webb and shot entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the film revolves around a young Chinese girl who is self-conscious and wishes to shape-shift into someone else, someone more attractive.

The plot revolves around the protagonist, a girl with a broad nose nicknamed "garlic nose" by her grandfather. She is captivated by idealized images of women in magazines, despite her insecurities increasing by school bullying. Her grandfather gave her seemingly simple but significant advice, encouraging her to embrace herself. However, her journey takes an unexpected turn when she begins to transform into the people she admires.

As the story progresses, we see the girl grow up into a young woman living in a bustling city. Her insecurities are heightened by the challenges of self-identity, which have been increased by the influence of social media. Shapeshifting abilities that were once fascinating have become a burden. The film carefully examines the negative consequences of unrealistic beauty standards spread by the digital age. An issue that Apple has not addressed in its advertising until now.

Tor Myhren, Apple's VP of Marketing Communications, highlights the film's universal message. He observes that the exploration of identity, particularly among youth resonates globally, especially when talked from the end of social media. Myhren describes the film's human insight as its distinguishing feature and hopes that it will resonate with audiences around the world.

Apple's Chinese New Year films serve as elaborate product demos, showcasing the capabilities of the latest iPhone. "Little Garlic" continues this tradition by being shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Marc Webb, known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man," used iPhone features such as 5x Optical Zoom, Action Mode, and Cinematic Mode to shoot the ad.

Myhren praises Webb's ability to tell stories in which technology blends into the background, allowing the story's humanity to shine. The iPhone's technical capabilities add depth and believability to the film, demonstrating its ability to compete with film cameras.

Apple's commitment to engaging the Chinese market can be seen in its annual Chinese New Year films. By releasing these profound stories during a time of cultural significance, Apple hopes to connect with Chinese consumers, whether they are returning home or missing their families during the festival.