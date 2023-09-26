BCCI rebounds with Rs 6,558.80 crore revenue for 2022-23 after Covid slowdown

Briefly slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). revenue has made a strong comeback. BCCI has declared a substantial boost in its income for the current fiscal year, amounting to Rs 2,198.23 crore. This announcement was made during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) convened in Goa on Monday, September 25.

Addressing the AGM, Treasurer Ashish Shelar said that BCCI's revenue for the fiscal year 2022-23 touched Rs 6,558.80 crore, marking a momentous upswing in the organization's earnings. The preceding fiscal year had witnessed a dip in revenue, primarily due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The cricketing calendar for 2021-22 was severely curtailed, with only three tournaments.

In stark contrast, the domestic season of 2020-21 had operated at full capacity, except for a few junior tournaments such as the Under-16 category. The BCCI's robust financial recovery stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of cricket, now emerging from the shadows of the pandemic-induced slowdown.

During the AGM, the BCCI made some other significant decisions. They decided to end the practice where state associations paid extra money to guest players. Instead, professional players representing other member units will now receive only their match fees, like any other domestic cricketer. It's unclear if this rule will be implemented this season.

The cricket board also increased the annual grant to Rs 100 crore per year, with north-eastern state associations receiving Rs 12.5 crores annually and Pondicherry receiving RS 17.5 crores for cricket development in their regions.