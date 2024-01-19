comScore

Quantum Brief

Haldiram’s to buy snack foods company Prataap Snacks

Prataap Snacks, known for its Yellow Diamond brand of chips competes with PepsiCo’s Lay’s and other snack brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 19, 2024 9:40 AM
Haldiram’s to buy snack foods company Prataap Snacks
After the news came to light, the shares of Prataap Snacks jumped 13 percent. Prataap Snacks competes with PepsiCo’s Lay’s and other snack brands. (Image source: News18 Hindi)

Snacks maker Haldiram’s is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Prataap Snacks, a snack foods company, valued at $350 million. This is in order to expand its presence in the potato chip market, stated a report.

After the news came to light, the shares of Prataap Snacks jumped 13 percent. Prataap Snacks competes with PepsiCo’s Lay’s and other snack brands.

Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, a venture capital firm, owns 47 percent of Prataap Snacks. It is looking to fully exit.


Tags
First Published on Jan 19, 2024 9:40 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Why is Orry planning his own “demise”?

Why is Orry planning his own “demise”?

Quantum Brief

Davos 2024: Clients charged up about Gen AI, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Davos 2024: Clients charged up about Gen AI, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Quantum Brief

Davos 2024 | India pushes women empowerment & gender equality through new global alliance to meet G20 commitments

Davos 2024 | India pushes women empowerment & gender equality through new global alliance to meet G20 commitments

Quantum Brief

Does the advertising industry need a dose of its own medicine?: GCPL chief Sudhir Sitapati's full speech

Does the advertising industry need a dose of its own medicine?: GCPL chief Sudhir Sitapati's full speech

Quantum Brief

Sudhir Sitapati on why advertising agencies need to reinvent themselves

Sudhir Sitapati on why advertising agencies need to reinvent themselves

Quantum Brief

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

Vh1 announces the launch of ‘Vh1 AniNation’, a one-stop destination for anime enthusiasts

Quantum Brief

Cannes Lions 2024: Prasoon Pandey is Jury President for Film Craft; See full list of Presidents

Cannes Lions 2024: Prasoon Pandey is Jury President for Film Craft; See full list of Presidents