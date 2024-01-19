Haldiram’s to buy snack foods company Prataap Snacks

Snacks maker Haldiram’s is in talks to acquire a majority stake in Prataap Snacks, a snack foods company, valued at $350 million. This is in order to expand its presence in the potato chip market, stated a report.
After the news came to light, the shares of Prataap Snacks jumped 13 percent. Prataap Snacks competes with PepsiCo’s Lay’s and other snack brands.
Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, a venture capital firm, owns 47 percent of Prataap Snacks. It is looking to fully exit.