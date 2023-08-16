Ikea India showcases anamorphic billboard to display how Its products can adapt to changing needs

IKEA India has unveiled an anamorphic OOH billboard to showcase its multifunctional furniture solutions at the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru. The campaign spotlights a selection of versatile home furnishing solutions designed to effortlessly fit into the heart of Indian households.

At the heart of the campaign are three distinct pieces. The NORDEN Table, the GLADOM Tray table, and the MINNEN Bed. The campaign revolves around three concepts: furniture that makes space for you, furniture that moves with you, and furniture that grows with you.

A standout feature of the campaign is the hyper-realistic anamorphic 3D installation. This installation goes beyond traditional presentations, creatively breathing life into IKEA's creations, and inviting viewers to experience the immersive journey, themselves. As the curtains rise, the MINNEN Bed extends, showcasing its extendable feature and how it grows with the child and accommodates different sizes. The GLADOM Tray table is a versatile piece that can be used as a side table, a coffee table, or a serving tray. The NORDEN Table showcases its varying utility, as a foldable table that can be used as a study table or a console table making space for children to play.