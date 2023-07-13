Instagram to introduce its branded content tools on Threads

Meta’s Threads, which was launched as a rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter last week, had gone on to register 10 million sign ups in seven hours. While Twitter is grappling with the issue of attracting advertisers on its platform, Instagram is introducing its branded content tool on Threads

As per a media report, these features will enable marketers to engage in paid promotions on the app.

Threads, which functions under Instagram’s terms of service, currently does not allow direct advertising. However, Meta’s mogul Mark Zuckerberg went on to say that Threads will feature ads once they get one billion users.

There are 10 Twitter features that Meta’s Threads still does not possess. For one, Threads does not register hashtags.

Moreover, Twitter can be accessed not just via phone but also via web. This provision is not available for Threads. On the microblogging platform, premium users can edit tweets. This feature too is missing in Threads where one has to either delete or create a new post.

Meta’s Threads does not permit the users to directly message one another and for further privacy has enabled end-to-end encryption.

Alt text or alternative text is a description of an image or a video. In the case of Threads, it uses computer generated alternative text.

Unlike Twitter, Threads does not have a trending topic section. As per a media report, Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri had mentioned to The Verge that Threads is not for “Hard News”.

Mosseri mentioned that they aim to create an environment for brands that stays away from news and political creators. However, there are no parameters or guidelines for the same.