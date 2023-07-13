comScore

Quantum Brief

Instagram to introduce its branded content tools on Threads

As per a report, the branded content tools will enable marketers to engage in paid promotions on Threads.

By  Storyboard18Jul 13, 2023 2:52 PM
Instagram to introduce its branded content tools on Threads
Threads, which functions under Instagram’s terms of service, currently does not allow direct advertising. However, Meta’s mogul Mark Zuckerberg went on to say that Threads will feature ads once they get one billion users.

Meta’s Threads, which was launched as a rival to Elon Musk’s Twitter last week, had gone on to register 10 million sign ups in seven hours. While Twitter is grappling with the issue of attracting advertisers on its platform, Instagram is introducing its branded content tool on Threads

As per a media report, these features will enable marketers to engage in paid promotions on the app.

Threads, which functions under Instagram’s terms of service, currently does not allow direct advertising. However, Meta’s mogul Mark Zuckerberg went on to say that Threads will feature ads once they get one billion users.

There are 10 Twitter features that Meta’s Threads still does not possess. For one, Threads does not register hashtags.

Moreover, Twitter can be accessed not just via phone but also via web. This provision is not available for Threads. On the microblogging platform, premium users can edit tweets. This feature too is missing in Threads where one has to either delete or create a new post.

Meta’s Threads does not permit the users to directly message one another and for further privacy has enabled end-to-end encryption.

Alt text or alternative text is a description of an image or a video. In the case of Threads, it uses computer generated alternative text.

Unlike Twitter, Threads does not have a trending topic section. As per a media report, Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri had mentioned to The Verge that Threads is not for “Hard News”.

Mosseri mentioned that they aim to create an environment for brands that stays away from news and political creators. However, there are no parameters or guidelines for the same.

Threads also has no ‘For You’ or ‘Following’ feed. There is only a single feed for Threads which carries trending posts and posts from followers. Plus, Threads also has a randomly generated feed which is not in chronological order.


Tags
First Published on Jul 13, 2023 2:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI

Quantum Brief

Google Bard now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages

Google Bard now available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages

Quantum Brief

Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM

Snapchat leads the way in digital advertising in India in Jan-March 2023: TAM

Quantum Brief

Baseline Ventures signs badminton duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly; secures sponsorship from Muthoot FinCorp 

Baseline Ventures signs badminton duo Gayathri Gopichand and Tressa Jolly; secures sponsorship from Muthoot FinCorp 

Quantum Brief

Retail inflation snaps falling streak, rises to 4.81% in June

Retail inflation snaps falling streak, rises to 4.81% in June

Quantum Brief

We are trying to make the brand and the product more accessible: Subway

We are trying to make the brand and the product more accessible: Subway

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company