comScore            

Quantum Brief

LVMH launches entertainment venture for marketing its brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi

LVMH's entertainment venture is led by Arnault heir Antoine Arnault and US CEO Anish Melwani.

By  Storyboard18Feb 23, 2024 6:56 PM
LVMH launches entertainment venture for marketing its brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi

Luxury goods giant LVMH is launching an entertainment venture to boost the marketing of its labels, overseen by a committee of executives led by LVMH heir Antoine Arnault and Anish Melwani, CEO of the group’s North America operations, Reuters reported.

Called "22 Montaigne Entertainment" – a reference to LVMH group headquarters in Paris on Avenue Montaigne, the new venture is a partnership with Superconnector Studios and that company’s co-founders Jae Goodman and John Kaplan, LVMH said.

The move comes as the fashion industry becomes increasingly linked to the entertainment industry, with the presence of stars like Beyonce, Zendaya and Rihanna adding buzz to fashion shows and LVMH label Louis Vuitton bringing in Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs, states the Reuters report.

LVMH said the aim was to collaborate with leading entertainment creators, producers and distributors to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance entertainment focused on premium film, TV and audio formats.

Antoine Arnault is one of LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault’s five children and heirs. He is credited with negotiating a high-profile deal for the company to sponsor next summer’s Paris Olympic Games.


Tags
First Published on Feb 23, 2024 6:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

Air India's new inflight safety video celebrate India's culture, dance, music

Quantum Brief

MP State Elections: Gupshup developed WhatsApp chatbot that engaged 1.2 million people

MP State Elections: Gupshup developed WhatsApp chatbot that engaged 1.2 million people

Quantum Brief

Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Drools launches new campaign; appoints Sara Ali Khan as brand ambassador

Quantum Brief

Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Yashraj Mukhate collaborates with Kokila Modi to revisit the 'Rasoda' while launching Scrub Daddy

Quantum Brief

ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

ZEE Entertainment forms independent committee to address misinformation about company

Quantum Brief

Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

Bharti Airtel introduces Anime Booth to revolutionise anime viewing

Quantum Brief

Reddit IPO: Platform will let users buy its IPO, but Reddit has a warning

Reddit IPO: Platform will let users buy its IPO, but Reddit has a warning
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!