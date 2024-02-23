LVMH launches entertainment venture for marketing its brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi

Luxury goods giant LVMH is launching an entertainment venture to boost the marketing of its labels, overseen by a committee of executives led by LVMH heir Antoine Arnault and Anish Melwani, CEO of the group’s North America operations, Reuters reported.

Called "22 Montaigne Entertainment" – a reference to LVMH group headquarters in Paris on Avenue Montaigne, the new venture is a partnership with Superconnector Studios and that company’s co-founders Jae Goodman and John Kaplan, LVMH said.

The move comes as the fashion industry becomes increasingly linked to the entertainment industry, with the presence of stars like Beyonce, Zendaya and Rihanna adding buzz to fashion shows and LVMH label Louis Vuitton bringing in Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs, states the Reuters report.

LVMH said the aim was to collaborate with leading entertainment creators, producers and distributors to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance entertainment focused on premium film, TV and audio formats.