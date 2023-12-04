Mankind Pharma awards D2C digital mandate to Social Beat

Digital marketing agency, Social Beat, has secured the D2C digital mandate for Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company after a multi agency pitch. The partnership with Social Beat will mark a significant step forward in Mankind Pharma's digital marketing efforts to strengthen its online presence and engage with a wider audience.

Social Beat will be responsible for crafting and executing comprehensive digital marketing strategies for Mankind Pharma, encompassing various channels such as social media, search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and more.

Mankind Pharma has chosen Social Beat as its digital partner to drive sales through the brand’s own website and drive growth in the digital space.

"We are delighted to be chosen as the digital marketing partner for Mankind Pharma," said Suneil Chawla, Co-founder of Social Beat. "This collaboration presents a fantastic opportunity to leverage our expertise in digital marketing to help Mankind Pharma reach new heights in the online landscape. We look forward to crafting a highly impactful website and campaigns that resonate with Mankind Pharma's objectives and growth."