Microsoft announces launch of Microsoft Copilot, an AI companion

Microsoft has announced the launch of Microsoft Copilot, an AI companion designed to revolutionize the way people interact with technology and enhance productivity. This solution will be available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, Edge and Bing for a seamless AI-powered experience across applications and devices.

“We are entering a new era of AI, one that is fundamentally changing how we relate to and benefit from technology. With the convergence of chat interfaces and large-language models, you can now ask for what you want in natural language, and the technology is smart enough to answer, create it or take action. At Microsoft, we think about this as having a copilot to help navigate any task,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president & consumer chief marketing officer.

The key announcements included: Microsoft Copilot – Microsoft AI capabilities have been unified into a single experience called Microsoft Copilot, your everyday AI companion. Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance – with your privacy and security at the forefront. The simple and seamless experience will be freely available in Windows 11, in Microsoft 365, and in our web browser with Edge and Bing, available as an app, or can reveal itself when you need it with a right click. Copilot is one AI experience that works across your whole life, and will begin to roll out in its early form in the next release of Windows 11 starting September

Windows 11 Update – Over 200 new features will ensure people complete tasks with ease and lessen cognitive load – making once complicated tasks simple. Includes Copilot integration, new Outlook for Windows, new capabilities in Paint and Photos enhanced with AI, improved Clipchamp, Notepad, modernized File Explorer, and new natural voices in Narrator to enhance accessibility and productivity. These updates will make Windows the destination for the best AI experiences, and will roll out from September 26 with the latest update to Windows 11, version 22H2.

New features in Bing and Edge – The features include personalized answers generated based on the chat history, improved DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI in Bing Image Creator, and new Content Credentials which uses cryptographic methods to add an invisible digital watermark to all AI-generated images in Bing, including time and date it was originally created.

Copilot in Microsoft Shopping – Bing and Edge can now provide more tailored recommendations and the best price based on your request, powered by AI. Soon, people will be able to use a photo or saved image as the starting point for shopping.

Bing Chat Enterprise Updates – More than 160 million Microsoft 365 users already have access to Bing Chat Enterprise at no additional cost, and Bing Chat Enterprise is now available on Microsoft Edge mobile app. Multimodal visual search and Image Creator will also be added to boost creativity at work.

Microsoft 365 Copilot for Enterprise – Will be generally available for enterprise customers from November 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant.