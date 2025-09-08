Microsoft to cut 10% of French workforce in latest round of global layoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft is preparing to slash around 10% of its workforce in France, impacting nearly 200 employees, according to media reports.
The tech giant employs close to 2,000 people in the country, most of them based at its Issy-les-Moulineaux offices southwest of Paris.
The French job cuts follow Microsoft's July 2025 announcement of 9,000 layoffs worldwide - its second major round of downsizing in just a few months.
The company said the restructuring reflects its sharpened focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other core business portfolios, reports suggest.
According to reports, Microsoft confirmed that the global layoffs affect less than 4% of its workforce compared to a year ago. Employees across sales, cloud services, and even the Xbox gaming division are expected to be impacted.
The company's restructuring echoes a wider trend across the tech industry. Giants including Google, Amazon, Salesforce, and Oracle have all announced large-scale layoffs in 2024-25, citing cost pressures, automation, and AI realignment as key drivers.