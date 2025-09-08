Today in AI | OpenAI-backed film targets Cannes | AI may wipe-out entry level roles | Mark Cuban on AI

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI-backed AI film ‘Critterz’ heads into production, targets Cannes premiere

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is backing the production of a feature-length animated film created with the help of artificial intelligence. Titled Critterz, the film is the brainchild of Chad Nelson, a creative specialist at OpenAI, and tells the story of forest creatures embarking on an adventure after their village is disturbed by a mysterious outsider, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The project is being developed in collaboration with London-based Vertigo Films and California studio Native Foreign, which specialises in AI-enhanced content. With a budget of under $30 million — significantly lower than most animated films — Critterz is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nelson said, that OpenAI can say what its tools do all day long, but it’s much more impactful if someone does it and it is much better case study than me building a demo.

Mark Cuban urges Gen Z to learn AI, but focus on how to implement it

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has urged young professionals, particularly Gen Z, to prioritise mastering the practical use of artificial intelligence rather than simply learning about it.

In an interview with The Business Podcast Network (TBPN), cited by Fortune, Cuban said the biggest opportunities lie in tailoring AI tools to solve problems for businesses. He said, "learn all you can about AI, but learn more on how to implement them in companies."

He advised young people to dedicate free time to experimenting with platforms such as OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo, arguing that this expertise could open significant job prospects. Cuban highlighted that many small and medium-sized firms lack budgets or in-house specialists for AI, creating a gap that tech-savvy graduates can fill. “If you understand how to use these tools, you’ll put yourself in a position to help businesses that can’t afford their own AI staff,” he said.

Comparing the rise of AI to earlier workplace staples, Cuban declared the technology will become “as essential as email or Excel”. Those who fail to adopt it for decision-making and efficiency, he warned, risk falling behind.

Anthropic chief warns AI could wipe out entry-level office roles within a year

Artificial intelligence could erase vast numbers of entry-level office jobs within a year, according to Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei, who has once again issued a stark warning about the pace and scale of workplace disruption.

Speaking on BBC Radical with Amol Rajan, Amodei said AI is advancing at a speed that will upend expectations, with white-collar roles in law, finance, consulting and administration particularly at risk. He highlighted “repetitive but variable tasks” such as document review — a cornerstone of first-year legal associates’ work — as areas where AI is already outperforming human employees.

Amodei warned that corporate leaders are candid in private about their plans to deploy AI not as a tool to “augment” workers but as a means to “cut costs” and reduce headcount. In an earlier interview, he suggested that as much as half of all entry-level office positions could vanish within five years, fuelling fears of mass unemployment.

“The debate is no longer about if AI will transform the workforce,” he said. “The question is how soon, and to what extent.”

OpenAI forecasts $115 billion in spending through 2029

OpenAI has told investors it expects its spending to surge to $115 billion by 2029 — around $80 billion higher than earlier estimates, according to a report by The Information. The disclosure did not specify when or how shareholders were briefed.

The sharp increase in projected outlay reflects the mounting cost of developing and running advanced artificial intelligence models. OpenAI is working on designing its own data centre server chips and facilities to reduce reliance on rented cloud infrastructure, the report said.

For 2024, the company now predicts expenditure of more than $8 billion, roughly $1.5 billion above an earlier forecast. Looking ahead, it expects computing costs alone to exceed $150 billion between 2025 and 2030.

The escalation underscores the vast capital required to sustain the pace of AI innovation. According to The Information, the cost of training and refining large AI models has proven higher than previously anticipated, further stretching the company’s financial projections.

‘Godfather of AI’ Hinton predicts AI could unleash 'mass unemployment, risks to humanity'

Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the “godfather of AI,” has warned that artificial intelligence could unleash “massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits,” intensifying the divide between rich and poor.

Speaking to the Financial Times, the Nobel Prize winner and former Google scientist said AI will be exploited by the wealthy to slash jobs and boost profits. He said that rich people are going to use AI to replace workers, resulting in few people much richer and most people poorer. He also said it is not AI’s fault, that is the capitalist system.

Hinton noted that industries reliant on routine tasks are most at risk of disruption, while highly skilled sectors, particularly healthcare, could benefit. He pointed to the potential for AI to multiply doctors’ efficiency, offering greater healthcare access without additional costs.