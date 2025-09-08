Mark Cuban urges Gen Z to learn AI, but focus on how to implement it

ADVERTISEMENT
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has urged young professionals, particularly Gen Z, to prioritise mastering the practical use of artificial intelligence rather than simply learning about it.
In an interview with The Business Podcast Network (TBPN), cited by Fortune, Cuban said the biggest opportunities lie in tailoring AI tools to solve problems for businesses. He said, "learn all you can about AI, but learn more on how to implement them in companies."
He advised young people to dedicate free time to experimenting with platforms such as OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo, arguing that this expertise could open significant job prospects. Cuban highlighted that many small and medium-sized firms lack budgets or in-house specialists for AI, creating a gap that tech-savvy graduates can fill. “If you understand how to use these tools, you’ll put yourself in a position to help businesses that can’t afford their own AI staff,” he said.
Comparing the rise of AI to earlier workplace staples, Cuban declared the technology will become “as essential as email or Excel”. Those who fail to adopt it for decision-making and efficiency, he warned, risk falling behind.
His comments echo calls from industry leaders such as Apple’s Tim Cook and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, who have both described AI as a decisive factor in competitiveness.
The remarks come amid a broader debate over AI’s impact on employment. Critics warn automation could displace workers, while others argue it will enhance productivity. For example, customer service provider Alorica has deployed AI tools without cutting staff, while OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has said AI can take on tasks usually given to interns, freeing up opportunities for younger professionals.
