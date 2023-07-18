comScore

Myntra appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as its agency of record

Tilt Brand Solutions is a part Mumbai-based Quotient Ventures led by T. Gangadhar, Shriram Iyer and Rajiv Chatterjee.

Tilt Brand Solutions works with clients such as BlinkIt, CoinDCX, Flipkart, Fossil, Groww, Licious, Swiggy, PhonePe among many more.

Mumbai-based creative agency Tilt Brand Solutions has been appointed as the agency of record for brand and communications by Myntra.

Tilt Brand Solutions works with clients such as BlinkIt, CoinDCX, Flipkart, Fossil, Groww, Licious, Swiggy, PhonePe among many more. The agency will leverage its expertise to provide media and communication solutions for Myntra.

Rajiv Chatterjee, group chief growth officer, Quotient Ventures said, “Myntra is a prestigious addition to our client portfolio and we are thrilled to partner with them at a stage when they have accelerated their growth ambitions. We are confident in our ability to bring to bear on this journey, our proven competencies in data-based strategy, understanding culture and great storytelling.”


