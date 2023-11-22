Neela Mediatech’s gaming platform TMKOC PLAY partners with Jio games

Neela Mediatech’s gaming platform TMKOC PLAY, built on the IP, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has announced a strategic partnership with JioGames. With this partnership, the company aims to roll out 50+ games on the JioGames platform targeting a significant base of Indian mobile and cloud gaming users.

Jio platform users will now have the opportunity to enjoy a diverse selection of games centred on the theme of 'TMKOC' and immerse themselves in the roles of their cherished characters from the series. This partnership will enable JioGames to welcome fresh users from the existing audience of over 60 million captivated by the 'TMKOC' intellectual property.

Announcing this partnership, Asit Modi, creator, producer and managing director of Neela Film Production and Neela Mediatech, said, “TMKOC and Jio are familiar names in households nationwide, and their user base extends even to the remote corners of cities and towns. Therefore, it's a strategic move to capitalize on each other's strengths. This partnership will facilitate an expansion of our user base, providing an exceptional digital entertainment experience.”

Neela Films, the production house recently invested INR 24cr into Neela Mediatech, the gaming, animation and e-commerce business as an extension to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah IP. The company has recorded 5 million game downloads, and their YouTube rhymes channel has expanded its subscriber base from 1.5 million to 3 million in a brief span. This growth encompasses multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Bhojpuri and Gujarati.