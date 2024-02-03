Poonam Pandey faked her death to raise cancer awareness; Internet reacts

On Saturday morning, Poonam Pandey took to social media and put a stop to all the speculations by revealing that she faked her death to bring attention to and raise awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing the video, the controversial actress wrote, "Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well."
The internet however didn't take this well. Check out their reactions.
🚨Poonam Pandey is Alive🚨— RanaJi🏹 (@RanaTells) February 3, 2024
Using a platform to spread awareness might be commendable, but faking your own death is a new low. Shame!#PoonamPandey #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/vnUmenYOlg
To fake your own death in the name of creating awareness is just disgraceful #PoonamPandey episode is a classic example of trivialising an important issue like cervical cancer in the lust for cheap publicity. pic.twitter.com/ejKvBhNAhn— PRISHU (@PriyashiLim) February 3, 2024
Knew Poonam Pandey death was fake because plastic lives for 1000s of years.— Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) February 3, 2024
This might sound distasteful but I'm just trying to spread awareness of the harmful effects of plastic.
Wow, so #PoonamPandey is alive. A friend of mine told me in private last night that this is a campaign by a digital agency, but I was skeptical. Because could we really fall this low? Looks like we have.— Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) February 3, 2024
So many things wrong with this. #Thread
For everyone who's been associated with this campaign, I hope you realise how horrible, stupid, ignorant, thoughtless, insensitive, inhuman this was. If any of you think you have got what you wanted - awareness - you have actually endangered the cause of cancer, of the vaccine,…— Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) February 3, 2024
So what is more fake? Poonam Pandey or her death?— Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) February 3, 2024