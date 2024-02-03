comScore

Quantum Brief

Poonam Pandey faked her death to raise cancer awareness; Internet reacts

Controversial Internet personality Poonam Pandey faces backlash after faking her death to raise awareness for cervical cancer. Pandey also linked the stunt to the Interim Budget.

By  Indrani BoseFeb 3, 2024 2:16 PM
Poonam Pandey faked her death to raise cancer awareness; Internet reacts
While sharing the video, the controversial actress wrote, "Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well."

On Saturday morning, Poonam Pandey took to social media and put a stop to all the speculations by revealing that she faked her death to bring attention to and raise awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing the video, the controversial actress wrote, "Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well."

The internet however didn't take this well. Check out their reactions.


Tags
First Published on Feb 3, 2024 1:29 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Fever FM, Poonam Pandey: Why are brands and personalities faking their demise?

Fever FM, Poonam Pandey: Why are brands and personalities faking their demise?

Quantum Brief

Air India and Vistara merger: No hurry to integrate the two airline brands

Air India and Vistara merger: No hurry to integrate the two airline brands

Quantum Brief

Joyalukkas teams up with Havas for Pongal campaign

Joyalukkas teams up with Havas for Pongal campaign

Quantum Brief

HMD Global to retire ‘Nokia’?; Introduces smartphones under HMD brand

HMD Global to retire ‘Nokia’?; Introduces smartphones under HMD brand

Quantum Brief

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Network18 Group's Rahul Joshi: “This is secularism in action"

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Network18 Group's Rahul Joshi: “This is secularism in action"

Quantum Brief

Cadbury 5 Star invents time travel in collaboration with scientist Nambi Narayanan

Cadbury 5 Star invents time travel in collaboration with scientist Nambi Narayanan

Quantum Brief

Avon Cycles renews partnership with Punjab Kings

Avon Cycles renews partnership with Punjab Kings