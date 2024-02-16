Puma India comes on board as Delhi Capitals' official kit partner

Sports brand PUMA India has joined forces with Delhi Capitals as the official kit partner, ahead of the year’s high-powered WPL and IPL season.

PUMA’s association with Royal Challengers Bangalore has proven to be a big success in the league.

As kit partner, PUMA's logo will be present on the arm of the jersey of both the men's and women's teams of Delhi Capitals. The jersey incorporates the route map of the Delhi Metro Rail - the iconic representation of the city’s enterprising spirit. The players’ kit will also comprise training wear, accessories, travel gear and athleisure, capturing the same design aesthetic as the jersey.

Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India said, "We are thrilled to partner with Delhi Capitals and begin our association with the young vibrant team. Delhi is emerging as a huge magnet to sporting talent with an inimitable fanbase that has a pulse on the city’s soul and local culture. As a brand, PUMA has continuously championed cricket across levels, and this alliance underscores our commitment towards building the future generation of cricket as well as strong sports merchandising assets. We believe in the power of cricket to unite people, ignite aspirations and are here to push cricket & cricket culture forward."

This partnership also reinforces the long-standing relationship between PUMA and Delhi Capital's parent company JSW through the sports brand’s association with Bengaluru Football Club.

Jemimah Rodrigues, cricketer and Delhi Capitals’ vice captain said, "We’re excited to have PUMA, a brand that’s shown tremendous commitment towards women’s sports, on board with the Delhi Capitals team. We're thrilled for them to be a part of our journey as we look ahead to another smash hit season of the Women's Premier League."

Sukhvinder Singh, interim chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals said, “Delhi Capitals is beyond thrilled to partner with PUMA for both our women’s and men’s squads. Being a franchise that focusses on young cricketing talent has always been crucial for us, which makes our association with a youth brand like PUMA an organic one. We’re confident that this partnership which kicks off with the upcoming seasons of the Women’s Premier League & the Indian Premier League is going to be a cracking success.”

Over the years, PUMA has forged partnerships with diverse sporting teams, encompassing global and Indian football giants such as Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, as well as the both the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The brand also boasts brand ambassadors featuring batting icon Virat Kohli, champion sprinter Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, and cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Mohammed Shami.