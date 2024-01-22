Ram Mandir, Ayodhya sparks marketing frenzy; print, TV, and social media ad blitz

Print ads, television ads, influencer content, memes, outdoor banners and hashtags, the buzz is real. Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22 has proven to be a marketing genius with organic amplification of the event by brands across categories.

Brands like Amul, Kalyan Jewellers, Adani Wilmar, Indian Hotels Co., ITC Ltd., and EIH Ltd, Havells and many others have all risen to the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

“The enthusiasm shown by the brands for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is electrifying. Brands should be spending around Rs 200 crore for the next three to six months,” said Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder and CMO, at outdoor advertising agency Vritti Media.

The craze for the event is not limited to India only, Creators from across the globe are talking about it, Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul for instance has put up multiple videos on his social handles where he’s seen performing to ‘Jai Shree Ram’ numbers.

Coming to brands in India that are on the Ram Mandir bandwagon, Indigo dressed their cabin crew as Hindu deities Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, and Sita to set the mood for the launch of their flight service to the temple city on January 11. Other airlines also cashed in on the occasion. Carriers like SpiceJet Airlines announced special flight operations between Delhi and Ayodhya to cater to passengers attending the inaugural ceremony at the Ram temple.

There’s more, Kalyan Jewellers' launched a Ramayana inspired heritage jewellery collection right before the event,

Brands like Pakka Limited have partnered with the Ram Mandir Trust for eco-friendly practices to set the tone for sustainability on temple grounds. Axis Three Dee Studio has added a touch of technology with water projection mapping at Suraj Kund Ayodhya, offering tourists holographic content. Boroline has also released a new pack featuring the Mandir emblem, while Augmont Gold and PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta have introduced commemorative collections.

Dabur is actively involved in on-the-ground activities, such as building medical camps, water stations, and changing rooms for devotees. The FMCG company is collaborating with Highway Dhaba to market their product, offering free Hajmola sachets with meals.

Adani Wilmar has planned a variety of activities focused on traditional delicacies under the cooking oil brand Fortune. Activities include a Jalebi Sampling Spree, pakora platter, mega-bhog event, and below-the-line activities like gate branding and hoardings.

Galalite, a cinema screen manufacturer, has added to the festivities by installing the world's largest seamless projection screen at the Temple.

PVR INOX has also announced that it will be hosting the live broadcast of the consecration ceremony in its theatres.

The list goes on.

Ayodhya is also the talk of the town for hoteliers.

Hospitality brands are flocking to Ayodhya, with Praveg Ltd. of Gujarat opening new resorts and luxury hoteliers such as Indian Hotels Co., ITC Ltd., and EIH Ltd. preparing to welcome guests with upcoming properties.

PM Modi also inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains for the devotees' ease of travel to the sacred place. Travel booking sites like MakeMyTrip witnessed a 1,806 percent increase in searches for Ayodhya on their platform since the announcement of the inauguration.

Uber has also launched its e-auto rickshaw service in Ayodhya. And with the expansion of UberGo, the company's affordable car product, and Uber Intercity, travel solutions are being made easily available.

Social media is also not behind in promotions. Apps like ShareChat have launched #AyodhyaKiTicket, its an in-app campaign to bring the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to virtually every user.

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked its cultural department to work with well-known social media influencers on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and X to promote stories about the Ram temple, and its construction.

Major players in the retail industry, including Zudio, Westside, and Pantaloons, are showing interest in Ayodhya by planning on opening outlets in the city.

In the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza are planning to establish outlets in the city, with Burger King having already launched a QSR in Ayodhya nine months ago.

Paytm has also signed a tie-up with the Ayodhya municipal corporation, facilitating seamless mobile payments in the city through QR codes and Soundboxes.