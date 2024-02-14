Valentine’s Day 2024: Ad campaigns that stole hearts

The festival of love has arrived, prompting the brands to unleash their creativity and garner more sales and engagement. While some brands used Al to create more personal experiences for customers, others employed various tactics including partnering with influencers to create user-generated content, adding relatability to the brand.

Here are top Valentine’s Day marketing campaigns that created a buzz.

DoorDash: DoorDash, the online food ordering and delivery platform headquartered in San Francisco, has collaborated with ad agency Gut in Los Angeles, to unveil a unique ad campaign that challenges the age old stereotype that flowers are only intended for women. Titled as 'Flowers for Every Valentine, the campaign aims to change outdated societal conventions and encourages people to think without considering gender stereotypes.

AJIO: On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the online fashion platform AJIO is disrupting the conventional storyline with its innovative #VdayNahiMeDay campaign.Conceptualised by Youngun, the campaign addresses prevalent issues in modern relationships by urging individuals to prioritise self-love and indulge in retail therapy.

Cadbury Silk: Cadbury silk has always been closely associated with celebrating big and small occasions and symbolises love. Over the years, the chocolate brand from Mondelez has curated various campaigns that revolve around Valentine’s Day and youthful portrayal of romance. This year, the brand has launched its highly anticipated campaign #StoryOfUs that focuses on small and everyday moments of a relationship. It highlights the importance of appreciating little joys that make the relationship unique and more meaningful. For this campaign, the brand has collaborated with director Zoya Akhtar and geared up with the power of Gen AI to help individuals exchange meaningful Valentine’s gifts.

Gaana: To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Gaana is urging users to express their love today. The one-stop music streaming app It suggests that if you're at a loss for words, turn to a romantic song on Gaana for help.

Pepperfry: This Valentine's Day, Pepperfry, an online furniture and home decor vendor, has rolled out its campaign, ‘Ditch the Roses’. Through this campaign, the brand prompts individuals to shift from traditional gifts such as chocolates and roses and adopt a new perspective of romance. The brand's aim with 'Ditch the Roses' is to provide Valentine's Day gift options that move away from typical clichés.

MyMuse: Personal wellness brand MyMuse, has challenged cupid with its campaign 'Modern Love Needs Modern Solutions'. In the campaign, cupid symbolises age-old conventional notions about love. MyMuse recognises the changing definitions of love and encourages individuals to choose their own path, whether it's embracing old or new traditions, or deciding to commit or remain single.

Flipkart: The multinational e-commerce company Flipkart acts as the perfect wingman in a “rescue mission for partners of bad gifters” in their innovative Valentine’s Day campaign. Flipkart employs Gift Seeding, utilizing subtle retargeting to hint at personal preferences, solving common problems for Gen-Z couples and bringing them closer.