Doctors dedicating over 2-3 hours daily to digital engagement on platforms: Mirum Health report

Mirum India, a VML company, has unveiled its inaugural 'Mirum Health Digital HealthComms 2024 Report'. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth exploration into the rapidly evolving digital landscape within India's healthcare sector.

With a focus on the online behaviour of Healthcare Professionals (HCPs), the report reveals how digital innovation is shaping thought leadership and transforming the traditional paths to purchase in the healthcare industry.

It brings to light some significant insights, including the increasing shift of HCPs towards digital platforms. With doctors dedicating upwards of two to three hours daily to their digital engagement, platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube, and LinkedIn have emerged as preferred channels for professional use.

Upon launching the report Audrey Kuah, co-CEO APAC, VML, said, "I am pleased to unveil the first edition of this groundbreaking report. It explores the nuances of the evolving digital behaviour of doctors in India and how this is impacting HCP engagement for pharmaceutical companies. I am certain, the insights in the report will enable better decision-making and drive positive outcomes for all stakeholders involved."

One of the key highlights of the report is the growing trend of telemedicine and virtual consultations. These digital avenues have not only revolutionized patient care but also opened up new opportunities for HCPs to build thought leadership in their respective fields.