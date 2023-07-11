What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

In April 2021, CRED’s commercial featuring gentleman-turned-Indiranagar-ka-gunda Rahul Dravid spread like wildfire on the Internet. So much so that, today, it has become a part of pop-culture. Over the last two years, Dravid’s anger has become part of memes, t-shirts, and even made headlines on national television.

Recently, as a part of CRED Curious, a YouTube series by the fintech brand that features popular startup founders and celebrities, Kunal Shah interviewed Dravid. Shah, the founder of CRED, posed the question that everyone is curious to know, how Dravid’s life has changed after playing 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' for the brand's commercial.

Dravid mentioned that people look at him very differently at times. Some even think “when this guy is going to explode." He felt embarrassed to yell and smash a car. However, thereafter he has mostly gotten cheers, except from his mother. “I was not very sure about the reaction but it has been well-received and it has been really positive except for my mum. I think my mum is still not really convinced about it. I think she still believes that I should not have been smashing the glass.”