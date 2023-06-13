comScore

Quantum Brief

Wondrlab picks majority stake in Salesforce consultancy firm Cymetrix

Cymetrix is Wondrlab’s fourth acquisition since its launch in late 2020.

By  Storyboard18Jun 13, 2023 5:52 PM
Wondrlab picks majority stake in Salesforce consultancy firm Cymetrix
Sandip Chintawar and Prakash Kolhe who founded Cymetrix will continue to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion across geographies. (Representative Image: Vardan Papikyan via Unsplash)

Wondrlab, the platform-first interconnected digital network from India, has acquired majority stake in Cymetrix, the leading Salesforce consulting and data analytics company in USA and India to strengthen its customer transformation and technology capabilities. This strategic acquisition reinforces Wondrlab's position in providing an end-to-end digital transformation ecosystem to clients worldwide, at scale.C ymetrix is Wondrlab’s fourth acquisition since its launch in late 2020.

Cymetrix with a team of over 200 certified professionals, specialises in CRM and data analytics consulting and implementation services. It has operations in USA and India and is a leading Salesforce partner having deep expertise across the Salesforce solution stack. The company has a successful track record of delivering large-scale projects across industries such as BFSI, real estate, pharma, hi-tech, non-profits, healthcare, retail, and education, serving clients in North America, Europe, UK, Middle East, Japan, and India.

Sandip Chintawar and Prakash Kolhe who founded Cymetrix will continue to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion across geographies.


Tags
First Published on Jun 13, 2023 5:52 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Carlsberg selects Dentsu's iProspect as media company

Quantum Brief

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Reliance Retail, Jindal and GBTL make offers to acquire bankrupt Future Enterprises

Quantum Brief

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Chivas and Absolut maker Pernod Ricard to roll out new brands, says India CMO, Kartik Mohindra

Quantum Brief

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

RIP - Real money gaming industry in India: Ashneer Grover

Quantum Brief

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

What does Rahul Dravid’s mother think about his infamous CRED ad?

Quantum Brief

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Zee-Sony merger timeline uncertain amid regulatory challenges

Quantum Brief

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Hasan Minhaj pays a hilarious tribute to Adobe's PDF

Quantum Brief

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad

Roostels India collaborates with Viacom18 Consumer Products to open experiential resort in Ahmedabad