Wondrlab picks majority stake in Salesforce consultancy firm Cymetrix

Wondrlab, the platform-first interconnected digital network from India, has acquired majority stake in Cymetrix, the leading Salesforce consulting and data analytics company in USA and India to strengthen its customer transformation and technology capabilities. This strategic acquisition reinforces Wondrlab's position in providing an end-to-end digital transformation ecosystem to clients worldwide, at scale.C ymetrix is Wondrlab’s fourth acquisition since its launch in late 2020.
Cymetrix with a team of over 200 certified professionals, specialises in CRM and data analytics consulting and implementation services. It has operations in USA and India and is a leading Salesforce partner having deep expertise across the Salesforce solution stack. The company has a successful track record of delivering large-scale projects across industries such as BFSI, real estate, pharma, hi-tech, non-profits, healthcare, retail, and education, serving clients in North America, Europe, UK, Middle East, Japan, and India.
Sandip Chintawar and Prakash Kolhe who founded Cymetrix will continue to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion across geographies.