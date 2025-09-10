74% GenZ report faster memory encoding when content is highly visual: Canva

In its latest report, Canva has highlighted a significant disconnect between how Gen Z employees want to work and how most companies still operate. According to its 'State of Visual Communication' report, while 94% of Gen Z professionals in India say they do their best work visually, and neuroscience confirms the power of visual content, only 22% of organizations globally describe themselves as "design-led,” creating friction that slows productivity and undermines engagement.

With four generations working side by side, each with distinct communication preferences, companies are navigating rising inefficiencies as visual and traditional approaches clash. However, the research suggests leaders who bridge this gap and embrace Gen Z's visual-first working style can improve efficiency, elevate creative output and better attract and retain talent as the workforce evolves.

The Neuroscience Behind the Findings

A groundbreaking neuroscience component of the study, conducted using Steady State Topography (SST) to track real-time brain activity, provides scientific evidence of why well-designed visual content is more effective in the workplace. Compared to dull design, high quality visual content triggered:

-74% faster memory encoding -26% greater emotional intensity in response to documents -21% greater emotional intensity in response to visual presentations

At the same time, the survey reveals gaps between visual and text-based communication:

-76% report losing interest in text-heavy content -91% of professionals say visuals communicate ideas more effectively than text

“Today’s workforce is redefining how India works, they think, create and communicate visually,” said Chandrika Deb, Country Manager - India. “Our research shows that when companies embrace a visual-first approach, they don’t just boost productivity, they also unlock creativity and attract the next generation of talent. Leaders who lean into this shift will not only keep pace but set the benchmark for innovation.”

Gen Z is helping redefine what effective communication looks like at work, and they’re asking for systems that match how they think and create:

-93% in India believe visual communication skills are critical to future-proofing their careers -69% in India think their companies should adopt a visual-first approach -78% in India say encouragement to experiment with AI would improve visual workflows

Yet 90% in India say barriers hinder their creativity at work, with most citing unhelpful tools. The disconnect is costly: both Gen Z (91%) and their managers (84%) admit to using unapproved tools to complete creative work. On average, teams now juggle between 11 and 12 platforms per week just to execute visual projects. The desire is clear, but the infrastructure hasn’t caught up.

For the report, Canva did a global survey of 2,475 business leaders and Gen Z professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, India, France, Germany and Spain

The Business Impact

85% of global business leaders say that poor visual communication causes delays and confusion across their organizations, but companies that have successfully aligned their communication infrastructure with how their workforce naturally operates see measurable benefits:

-66% report clearer, more efficient communication of complex ideas -61% report stronger brand cohesion and differentiation

What Forward-Thinking Companies Are Doing

“In workplaces across India, where multiple generations collaborate side by side, embracing visual communication and experimentation with AI can bridge gaps in workflows and turn creativity into a strategic advantage”, added Deb. “When visual tools fit the way people instinctively work, they empower teams to thrive in India’s rapidly evolving and dynamic business landscape.”

Organizations investing in visual communication infrastructure and empowering teams to experiment with AI are unlocking measurable gains in creativity, speed, and alignment. Visual communication is no longer just for design teams; it’s now essential to how modern companies operate, the report said.