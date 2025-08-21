DS Group partners with WPP Media; launches digital marketing playbook 'DCODE'

ADVERTISEMENT
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), an FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, in collaboration with WPP Media, has launched DCODE – The Guide to Digital Marketing, to standardize and enhance digital marketing practices in India.
The playbook blends academic frameworks with practical application, delivering actionable systems, processes and templates. It outlines best practices across all critical facets of digital marketing, including Paid Media, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Online Reputation Management (ORM) and more.
This playbook is crafted for marketers and digital enthusiasts, distils insights from thorough research and analysis, delivering a robust framework to elevate industry standards and will be for open access download for everyone.
“In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, digital isn't merely an option; it's a strategic imperative for connecting with consumers and an increasingly important pillar of our outreach. Understanding the immense power and complexity of this ecosystem, it was clear we needed a comprehensive resource to navigate it effectively,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.
"It represents a significant contribution to the industry, designed to empower professionals and agencies to optimize their digital strategies, drive efficiency, and achieve unparalleled marketing excellence,” he added.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO, WPP Media South Asia, said, "DCODE marks a significant leap in mastering the complexities of the digital landscape. Through our strategic collaboration with DS Group, WPP has harnessed its extensive expertise to co-create a playbook that redefines industry standards, empowering not only businesses but also every marketing enthusiast to excel in a rapidly evolving digital world."
Aimed at a wide spectrum of digital professionals, from corporate and agency marketing teams to students, academic bodies, media planners, buyers, and CMO/CXOs. This Playbook simplifies complex concepts and offers practical, actionable strategies across diverse digital practices.
Moreover, India's media and advertising landscape is experiencing rapid growth, poised to expand by 7% in 2025 to reach Rs 1,64,137 crore, adding an incremental Rs 10,730 crore. Within this, digital is expected to grow at 11.5%, capturing 60% of the market share and accounting for Rs 10,225 crore of the incremental advertising spend. While the ecosystem is being reshaped by digital dominance and shifting consumer behaviours, the digital landscape continues to face challenges such as fragmentation, inconsistent methodologies, inefficiencies, and untapped opportunities.