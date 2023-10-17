World Food Day: Prestige Group extends a helping hand to orphanages, blind schools and old age homes

Prestige Group, a real estate developer in India, is extending assistance to blind schools, old age homes and orphanages across Bangalore.

World Food Day, observed on October 16th, serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role that food plays in our lives. It highlights the critical importance of food security and hunger relief. In alignment with this, Prestige Group has united to raise awareness about food-related concerns and work towards eradicating hunger.

Prestige Group has contributed non-perishable food items to various organizations in Bangalore that cater to visually impaired and orphaned youngsters.

Uzma Irfan, director, corporate communications, Prestige Group, stated on this occasion, "We believe that true success is measured not only in business achievements, but also in the positive impact we create in the lives of those in need. On World Food Day, we continue our commitment to making a genuine difference in our society by extending a helping hand to blind schools and orphanages. With compassion and action, we can improve the lives of others.”