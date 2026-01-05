Deepinder Goyal reveals he asked Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa to step down twice post-acquisition

Eternal founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has disclosed that he asked Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa to step down on two occasions soon after Zomato acquired the quick commerce company, citing the need for a decisive leadership reset during the post-acquisition phase.

Speaking on a video podcast with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, Goyal said the discussions occurred shortly after the acquisition, when Dhindsa was finding it difficult to adapt to the structural and cultural changes required following Blinkit’s integration into Zomato’s ecosystem. According to Goyal, the conversations were candid and direct, reflecting the pressure to align leadership with the company’s evolving priorities.

Also read: Tesla annual sales fall 9% as BYD overtakes it as global EV leader

Goyal described his management style as one that balances patience with confrontation. He said he typically begins with sustained coaching, but shifts to a more forceful approach when progress stalls. In some cases, he deliberately pushes leaders to what he termed a “rock bottom” phase, aiming to dismantle mental blocks that prevent growth. While acknowledging that the process can be emotionally difficult, Goyal argued that it stems from belief in an individual’s potential rather than disregard for them.

The Eternal CEO added that this approach has delivered results more often than not, with a majority of leaders emerging stronger after such intense phases. However, he did not clarify whether Dhindsa’s formal role or decision-making authority was changed during this period, only indicating that a transition process was initiated at the time.

Also read: Grok under scrutiny as France and Malaysia probe sexualised AI deepfakes

Zomato acquired Blinkit, formerly Grofers, in 2022 in an all-stock transaction valued at Rs 4,447 crore, marking the company’s entry into the rapidly expanding quick commerce market. Since then, Blinkit has emerged as a key growth engine for Eternal, driven by rapid dark store expansion and rising order volumes. Goyal’s remarks offer a rare public insight into the challenges of integrating founder-led companies after large acquisitions, particularly in highly competitive consumer tech segments.

First Published on Jan 5, 2026 9:35 AM