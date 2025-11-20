CNN-News18 Tops Viewership Charts on Bihar Election Result Day

These figures highlight the deep trust viewers place in CNN-News18’s citizen-first journalism news that is fearless, factual, and always focused on national interest. Time and again, the channel has proven to be the top choice for audiences seeking meaningful, real-time coverage of events that shape India.

CNN-News18 has once again reinforced its dominance in the English news space, delivering a stellar performance on the Bihar election result day. The channel led the pack and outperformed all competing English news channels, firmly establishing itself as the undisputed leader in the category.

According to BARC data, on Bihar Election Result Day (14th November), CNN-News18 captured an impressive 41.9% market share, while its closest competitors lagged, with NDTV 24x7 at 23.7% and Times Now at 23.6%, during the crucial prime-time hours of the Bihar political mandate. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 2+ | Period: Wk 45’25 Market Share % 14th Nov (24hrs) | 8 channels considered)

During the crucial counting hours on 14th November (08:00–12:00), CNN-News18 maintained a commanding lead over its competitors with a remarkable 53% share, while NDTV 24x7 trailed at 18.6% and Times Now followed at 15.1%. (Source: BARC India | Mkt: India | TG: 2+ | Period: Wk 45’25 Market Share % 14th Nov (8:00-12:00) | 8 channels considered)

During the high-intensity political showdown in Bihar, viewers turned overwhelmingly to CNN-News18 for fast, accurate, and credible news. The channel’s on-ground reporting, along with its solid lineup of experts and analysts, kept it far ahead of the competition. As audiences sought trusted information during the day of massive news consumption, CNN-News18 continued its winning streak, commanding an unshakable lead.

These figures highlight the deep trust viewers place in CNN-News18’s citizen-first journalism news that is fearless, factual, and always focused on national interest. Time and again, the channel has proven to be the top choice for audiences seeking meaningful, real-time coverage of events that shape India.

For over three years, CNN-News18 has remained India’s No. 1 English news channel, consistently staying ahead of the curve with impactful storytelling, sharp analysis, and informed debates. With star anchors such as Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, Rahul Shivshankar, and Shivani Gupta, trusted faces viewers turn to for credible news, the channel has built a strong bond of credibility with its audience.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 4:00 PM