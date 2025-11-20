Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls out X user after comment on Rajyotsava celebration photo

Mazumdar-Shaw, who was born and raised in Bengaluru, shared several photographs from Biocon’s festivities.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has sharply responded to a troll who attempted to mock her post about in-office Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. The annual observance, marked on 1 November, commemorates the formation of the state of Karnataka in 1956.

Mazumdar-Shaw, who was born and raised in Bengaluru, shared several photographs from Biocon’s festivities on X on 19 November. One image, posted separately, showed her posing with a staff member, accompanied by the caption stating that she was celebrating Rajyotsava at Biocon Limited.

An X user took a dig at the picture by questioning whether she had “only one Kannadiga employee”. Mazumdar-Shaw responded directly, stating that the user was ignoring the other images from the event and informed them that they were a moron.

Her response drew amused reactions from other users. One commented that they appreciated the “sass” from the Biocon executive chairperson, while another praised her for taking trolls head-on. Others advised her not to waste her time engaging with such remarks, calling the comments senseless and unworthy of her attention.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 4:04 PM