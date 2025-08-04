Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin debut in India via Sephora and Tira

ADVERTISEMENT
India's beauty scene is getting a glow up. Starting August 7, 2025, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin - Rihanna's globally loved, inclusive beauty brands - are officially available in India.
The launch comes via an exclusive partnership with leading beauty retailers Sephora and Tira, expanding the brands' footprint across 50+ stores in 16 cities and online at Sephora India and Tira Beauty.
This marks a significant milestone in making the pop icon's inclusive vision of “Beauty for All” accessible to Indian consumers—both offline and online.
“We are thrilled to bring Fenty Beauty's iconic and inclusive range through Reliance Retail's omni-channel presence with Tira and Sephora," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. "This launch underscores our commitment to making the world’s best global brands available to Indian consumers. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s celebration of diversity and self-expression aligns perfectly with our vision to redefine the beauty experience in India.”
Sephora echoed similar enthusiasm, “Partnering with Reliance Retail, we’re confident Fenty Beauty will ignite a new era of beauty exploration for Indian consumers,” said Guillaume Motte, Global President and CEO, Sephora.
Fenty Beauty revolutionized the cosmetics industry with its debut by introducing foundation in over 50 shades, addressing gaps in the market for underrepresented skin tones. In 2020, Fenty Skin joined the lineup with clean, vegan, and effective skincare products designed to work for all skin types and tones.
Rihanna’s Fenty empire is known for formulas that blend high performance with ease of use - perfect for beauty beginners and pros alike.
The brands will be distributed in India by LUXASIA, a leading omni-channel brand partner in Asia.