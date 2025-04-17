            
  • Home
  • social-media
  • ranveer-allahbadia-breaks-silence-says-samay-will-be-back-picture-abhi-baaki-hai-62553

Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence; says ‘Samay Will Be Back, Picture Abhi Baaki Hai'

“Samay will be back… all of us have gotten closer after the events,” he said, signaling not just reconciliation, but a tightening of bonds in the creator community.

By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2025 10:54 AM
Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence; says ‘Samay Will Be Back, Picture Abhi Baaki Hai'
Ranveer’s AMA offers a glimpse into a maturing creator ecosystem, one that’s learning how to navigate public scrutiny, cancel culture and internal accountability (Image: News18)

In what appears to be a calculated effort to move past controversy and reconnect with fans, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, his first public interaction since the India's Got Latent obscenity row that drew him and fellow creator Samay Raina into legal crosshairs.

images.storyboard18.com

Instead of dodging questions about the controversy, Ranveer leaned into them. He addressed the issue head-on, reaffirming his solidarity with friends and collaborators like Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija. “Samay will be back… all of us have gotten closer after the events,” he said, signaling not just reconciliation, but a tightening of bonds in the creator community.

The move came shortly after both Ranveer and Samay appeared before Maharashtra Cyber in connection with the case, which involved alleged obscene content in the India’s Got Latent show. The investigation is still ongoing, but Ranveer’s reemergence through an open forum suggests a strategy to rebuild trust through transparency and resilience.

Beyond legal headlines, Ranveer’s AMA offers a glimpse into a maturing creator ecosystem, one that’s learning how to navigate public scrutiny, cancel culture and internal accountability. His message, laced with optimism and brotherhood, “Picture abhi baaki hai”, feels less like a comeback tagline and more like a rallying cry for creators under fire.

Ranveer has also resumed his podcasting journey, perhaps another signal that it’s business as usual, with a renewed sense of purpose.


Tags
First Published on Apr 17, 2025 10:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

White House introduces new media rules restricting wire services’ access to President Trump

White House introduces new media rules restricting wire services’ access to President Trump

Digital

Progress or publicity? Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin flight mocked as ‘cringe PR stunt’

Progress or publicity? Jeff Bezos' all-female Blue Origin flight mocked as ‘cringe PR stunt’

Digital

Meta’s grip on social media faces major test in historic antitrust trial

Meta’s grip on social media faces major test in historic antitrust trial

Social Media

“Bent, Not Broken”: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at reinvention amid ongoing legal scrutiny

“Bent, Not Broken”: Ranveer Allahbadia hints at reinvention amid ongoing legal scrutiny

Brand Makers

Virat Kohli revamps Instagram; personal feed now free of brand promotions

Virat Kohli revamps Instagram; personal feed now free of brand promotions

Brand Marketing

Microsoft sacks two employees for protesting at 50th anniversary event

Microsoft sacks two employees for protesting at 50th anniversary event

Brand Makers

WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds

WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds