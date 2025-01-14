90 hour work week debate in adland | Pay TV channels to leave DD Free Dish | Dunzo app and website shut down

ADVERTISEMENT
Burnout or brilliance? Why the 90-hour week work debate is about more than just work hours in adland
The controversial 90-hour week debate seems to go beyond numbers in the ad industry; instead it reveals deeper nuggets about human potential, balance, and what it means to create in a world that is constantly evolving.
Pay TV channels to leave DD Free Dish amidst tariff regulation conflict with TRAI
With the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) tariff regulations coming into effect, select pay TV channels have confirmed leaving DD Free Dish, Storyboard18 has learnt.
According to TRAI regulation, a pay TV channel must convert to free-to-air (FTA) if it is on a free TV platform such as DD Free Dish.
This is a requirement of TRAI’s new tariff regulation, which was upheld by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) in December 2024.
Brand sponsorships to soar by 20% as sports franchises enter esports arena
Kerala Blasters, Puneri Paltan, Mumbai City FC, FC Goa Esports, Chennaiyin FC Esports, Odisha FC, and others are set to partner with prominent Indian esports teams such as Orangutan, Global Esports, and Revenant Esports.
Dunzo app and website shut down after cofounder Kabeer Biswas joins Flipkart
In a grim development for India's quick commerce sector, hyperlocal delivery platform Dunzo abruptly took its website and mobile app offline on Monday.
The shutdown comes on the heels of the departure of its remaining cofounder and CEO, Kabeer Biswas, who has joined Flipkart to spearhead its quick commerce venture, Minutes.
Maha Kumbh to now be covered 24/7 in a live broadcast for free
Tata Play is bringing a special spiritual experience to viewers across India with live, uninterrupted coverage of the Maha Kumbh Mela from Prayagraj.
The 24/7 broadcast begins on 13th January and runs until 26th February, airing exclusively on Tata Play Aradhana. Enjoy ad-free access to one of the world’s most important religious events.
