Maha Kumbh to now be covered 24/7 in a live broadcast for free

Tata Play is bringing a special spiritual experience to viewers across India with live, uninterrupted coverage of the Maha Kumbh Mela from Prayagraj.
The 24/7 broadcast begins on 13th January and runs until 26th February, airing exclusively on Tata Play Aradhana. Enjoy ad-free access to one of the world’s most important religious events.
Watch the sacred Shahi Snans (holy baths), evening Ganga aartis, vibrant Akhara processions, and spiritual talks by renowned leaders—all with live updates and stunning visuals. Discover the traditions of monastic groups, cultural performances, and heartfelt stories that capture the essence of this iconic festival.
This experience is free for all Tata Play Aradhana subscribers! Regular programming continues on Channel 1051, while the dedicated Maha Kumbh coverage is available 24/7 on Channel 1052.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath officially launched Kumbhvani, a new FM radio channel by Prasar Bharati, aimed at enhancing the coverage of the Mahakumbh. The inauguration took place at the Circuit House on Friday, marking a significant step in the state's efforts to expand the reach of one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. Broadcasting at a frequency of 103.5 MHz, Kumbhvani went live on January 10 and will run through February 26, providing 17 hours of daily programming, from 5:55 a.m. to 10:05 p.m.