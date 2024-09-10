Ather Energy's marketing push | Varun Berry joins Asian Paints | Marico to grow food biz at 20-25% CAGR

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
IPO-bound Ather Energy plans aggressive marketing push to strengthen EV brand
Ather plans to utilize Rs 300 crore of its net proceeds to fund advertising and marketing efforts in the upcoming years.
Britannia MD Varun Berry joins Asian Paints board as independent director
Varun Berry is Vice Chairman and Managing Director of foods major Britannia Industries Limited.
Marico aims to grow food biz at 20-25% CAGR, scale to 2x by FY27
Chairman Harsh Mariwala said with the continued impetus to the 4Ds (Diversification, Distribution, Digital, and Diversity), the company is moving fast toward becoming Marico 3.0.
IFFCO Tokio General Insurance elevates Subrata Mondal to MD and CEO
Previously, Subrata Mondal led IFFCO Tokio General Insurance as executive vice president and chief underwriting officer.
Unilever ropes in Diageo's head of media Isabel Massey for a global role
Isabel Massey joins FMCG major Unilever as global head of integrated brand experiences.
