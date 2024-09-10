IFFCO Tokio General Insurance elevates Subrata Mondal to MD and CEO

Subrata Mondal, who led IFFCO Tokio General Insurance as executive vice president and chief underwriting officer, has been elevated to the position of managing director and chief executive officer.
Mondal began his career at Steel Authority of India and then joined IFFCO Tokio General Insurance in a marketing position. Over a period, he held various roles in different capacities.
Mondal has 35 years of work experience in insurance industry. He is experienced across business development, underwriting, reinsurance, risk management and product development.