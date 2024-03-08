boAt's Aman Gupta receives Celebrity Creator of the Year award by PM Modi at National Creators Awards

The country's first-ever National Creators Awards at the Bharat Mandapam is underway.

The Most Celebrity Creator of the Year award was presented to Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt.

Gupta shared that in 2016, when Startup India and Standup India came in, we started boAt and everyone thought that it’s a small brand and we wouldn’t be able to achieve anything. Today, 7 years later in 2024, we are the world’s second largest audio brand.

He added, in 2021 when Covid struck, all of our products were being manufactured outside of India. When the PM started Make in India in 2021, now, we proudly say that 70 percent of our products are made in India.

Now, our vision is that any of India’s top brands make it the global stage. “Just like how people line up to buy a foreign product when they enter India, we want that foreigners lines up to buy Indian products when they go global,” Gupta said.

The award will be given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations came in and around 10 lakh votes were cast. There are a total of 200 nominees vying for the inaugural award.

The lineup of nominees included established creators/celebrities and emerging talent. The list includes Celebrity Creator like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Sadhguru, Yash and Sunil Chhetri; Social media influencers like Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra and Kritika Khurana Ranveer; Best Storyteller like Zakir Khan, Keerthika Govindasamy, Ranveer Allahbadia, Zeel Patel, Avijit Jamloki; Disruptor of the Year includes Nancy Tyagi, Abhi and Niyu, Sushant Divgikr, Revant Himatsingka, Shivam Malik, Favourite Green Champion Abhinav Yadav, Vani Murthy, Ramveer Tanwar; Best Creator for Social Change like Sandeep Maheshwari, Supriya Paul, Siddhesh Lokare, Supriya Paul, Sushant Divgikr, Prajakta Koli. In agri-creators - Darshan Singh and Rythu Badi. The awards also acknowledge creators in diverse fields such as travel, technology, and gaming, with familiar names like Visa2explore, Gaurav Chaudhary, and Total Gaming in the running.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Modi had said earlier, "These Awards are a celebration of innovation, creativity and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community."

“Social media has helped a lot in showcasing people's skills and talents. Youngsters in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been initiated," PM Modi had posted earlier on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement said that the award is an effort to recognise excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education and gaming.

"The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided," it said. This overwhelming public engagement is testimony that the award truly reflects the people’s choice, it added.

The Terms & Conditions for the awards include the requirement that nominees must be 18 years and above, holding Indian nationality, and have content published on various digital platforms. Creators can self-nominate in a maximum of three categories, and nominations were assessed based on creativity, impact, reach, innovation, sustainability, and alignment with award goals. A code of conduct ensuring content complies with legal and community standards was mandatory. The Jury's decision was final, with no appeals or re-evaluations, and follower/subscriber counts were considered as of February 9, 2024.