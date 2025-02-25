Entertainment industry's piracy battle | Fernando Fernandez becomes Unilever's CEO | Tamil Nadu govt’s gaming regulations tussle

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
India's entertainment industry battles a relentless foe: Digital Piracy
Despite advanced security measures, streaming platforms and filmmakers struggle to curb the rapid spread of pirated content, costing billions in lost revenue.
Unilever appoints Fernando Fernandez as new CEO
Fernandez was appointed Chief Financial Officer in January 2024. Prior to this, Fernandez was the president of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group
Tamil Nadu’s gaming law violates right to livelihood, EPWA files petition
Storyboard18 had first reported about three Real Money Gaming (RMG) firms A23, Games 24x7 and Junglee Games filing a writ petition in Madras High Court seeking injunction on the newly enforced TNOGA Regulations, 2025.
Celebrities In Action: The rise of celeb investors in sports leagues
Celebrity investors are moving beyond endorsements and actively seeking opportunities that offer sustained fan engagement, strong business potential, and long-term value. Investing in sports leagues also position them as visionary leaders.
Zara shuts iconic 5-storey South Bombay flagship in Mumbai
The fashion giant shuts its 51,300-square-foot heritage-listed store in Fort after an eight-year run.