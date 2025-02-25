            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • entertainment-industrys-piracy-battle-fernando-fernandez-becomes-unilevers-ceo-tamil-nadu-govts-gaming-regulations-tussle-57704

Entertainment industry's piracy battle | Fernando Fernandez becomes Unilever's CEO | Tamil Nadu govt’s gaming regulations tussle

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2025 5:16 PM
Entertainment industry's piracy battle | Fernando Fernandez becomes Unilever's CEO | Tamil Nadu govt’s gaming regulations tussle
Despite significant investment in anti-piracy measures, the Indian entertainment industry continues to suffer massive losses due to digital piracy.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

India's entertainment industry battles a relentless foe: Digital Piracy

Despite advanced security measures, streaming platforms and filmmakers struggle to curb the rapid spread of pirated content, costing billions in lost revenue.

Unilever appoints Fernando Fernandez as new CEO

Fernandez was appointed Chief Financial Officer in January 2024. Prior to this, Fernandez was the president of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group

Tamil Nadu’s gaming law violates right to livelihood, EPWA files petition

Storyboard18 had first reported about three Real Money Gaming (RMG) firms A23, Games 24x7 and Junglee Games filing a writ petition in Madras High Court seeking injunction on the newly enforced TNOGA Regulations, 2025.

Celebrities In Action: The rise of celeb investors in sports leagues

Celebrity investors are moving beyond endorsements and actively seeking opportunities that offer sustained fan engagement, strong business potential, and long-term value. Investing in sports leagues also position them as visionary leaders.

Zara shuts iconic 5-storey South Bombay flagship in Mumbai

The fashion giant shuts its 51,300-square-foot heritage-listed store in Fort after an eight-year run.


Tags
First Published on Feb 25, 2025 5:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Key policymakers at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Plague of fake reviews on app stores | Ranveer row pushes brands to AI influencers?

Key policymakers at Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave | Plague of fake reviews on app stores | Ranveer row pushes brands to AI influencers?

Special Coverage

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, a global view on AI regulation and media transformation

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, a global view on AI regulation and media transformation

Special Coverage

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, industry leaders to tackle AI’s role in the future of news

At Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, industry leaders to tackle AI’s role in the future of news

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: MIB Secretary Sanjay Jaju to discuss vision for India’s media transformation

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: Industry leaders to discuss on AI-powered fact-checking in news

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: Industry leaders to discuss on AI-powered fact-checking in news

Special Coverage

TRAI releases recommendations | TN govt’s gaming crackdown | 60 TV Channels won MPEG-2 sloth

TRAI releases recommendations | TN govt’s gaming crackdown | 60 TV Channels won MPEG-2 sloth

Special Coverage

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 to see leaders' dialogues on 'Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility' in an AI age

Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025 to see leaders' dialogues on 'Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility' in an AI age