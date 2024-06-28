Hero Motocorp's media mandate on pitch | Bhawna Sikka to join Adidas India as CMO | iD Fresh Food’s CMO Rahul Gandhi steps down

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Hero Motocorp's media mandate up for grabs; auto major calls for pitch: Exclusive

Auto major Hero MotoCorp Ltd has called for a pitch, putting a major media account back in the market and up for grabs. The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters is looking for a media investments firm for media buying and planning, industry sources have confirmed to Storyboard18. The incumbent is Publicis Media.

In 2019, Publicis Media won the mandate that included both traditional and digital media duties, after a competitive pitch. Publicis Media had created a bespoke platform – ‘Team Hero MotoCorp’ (Team HMC). Previously reported estimates had pegged the media account at Rs 600 crore.

Crackdown on finfluencers: SEBI bars regulated entities from associating with 'unregistered finfluencers'

On June 27, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved norms to regulate unregistered financial influencers, addressing the risks associated with these influencers. The market regulator approved the proposal to ban registered entities from associating with unregistered investment advisors such as 'finfluencers'. It has allowed registered entities to associate with unregistered entities if they are only sharing educational content, as per reports.

SEBI also stated that registered entities are to ensure that the person with whom they are associated does not indulge in prohibited activities.

Bhawna Sikka to join Adidas India as CMO: Exclusive

Bhawna Sikka, who was the category lead - Oral Healthcare, Haleon India (formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare), is set to join sportswear major Adidas as chief marketing officer, as per industry sources. Sikka is set to take over the role which was held by Sunil Gupta who left to join Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer.

Sikka began her career at Nestle, where she held several key roles. As the senior brand manager - healthcare nutrition, Sikka was responsible for complete alignment of marketing strategies and products of Nestlé’s acquired health care nutrition portfolio.

iD Fresh Food’s CMO Rahul Gandhi steps down; Homegrown food major looks for new CMO

Rahul Gandhi, who led iD Fresh Foods as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position. Currently, the homegrown food products company is searching for a suitable successor.

Musthafa P., founder and global CEO of iD Fresh food India stated, "When we started iD, we wanted to become a household name everywhere. We wanted people to think iD, every time they think fresh, tasty, homemade. This has become a reality today, thanks to a strong leadership team spearheading the growth. Each one of them driving this success, with strengths and capabilities unique to them."

IPG denies offer to sell MullenLowe amidst R/GA sale talks

The Interpublic Group (IPG), as per reports, has denied a buyer who made an offer to buy global agency network MullenLowe. The decision came while IPG is considering selling its digital marketing agency R/GA.

IPG said that it is not interested in selling MullenLowe and has not interacted with the investor’s bid, according to a report by Campaign.

Marketing/Beat reported that the bid has likely come from the Eastern European region, as pointed out by multiple sources. Some of these sources indicate that the bidder could potentially be Dmitry Korobkov, the former head of Russian agency network ADV.