How CCI cornered media giants | CCI raids: Storyboard18 speaks to senior adman | India AdEx to be affected amidst CCI probe

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2025 5:55 PM
According to the source, the CCI’s questioning was comprehensive, with officials probing into a range of activities, including agency dealings with media houses, interactions with industry bodies like ISA, and the structure of agency commissions. (Image Source: UxDT)

FAST FIVE

Overnight raids and sleepless CEOs: How CCI cornered media giants

Inside the glass-walled offices of these advertising giants, a long and tense night unfolded. CEOs and senior executives were confined to their boardrooms under the watchful eyes of CCI officials.

Executives of industry bodies Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), and the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) were caught off guard as investigators swiftly sealed office premises, confiscated mobile phones, and began combing through emails, financial records, and internal communications.

CCI raids at dentsu, GroupM, IPG, Madison, Publicis fuel unrest; stakeholders demand fair probe

Amid the ongoing investigation into alleged price-fixing in India’s advertising industry, tensions are running high. However, some voices have come forward in support of the media agencies involved— dentsu, Madison, IPG, Publicis, and GroupM.

As the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) two-day investigation unfolds, many are questioning the regulatory overreach, highlighting the need for fair process, ensuring that genuine competitive practices are not stifled under broad-brush enforcement.

CCI raids Indian media agencies, ISA, AAAI, and IBDF – Insights from a senior leader who was questioned

Storyboard18 spoke to a senior advertising veteran who was questioned by the CCI during this investigation. The leader, who requested anonymity, revealed some crucial details of the investigation and their personal experience with the CCI’s inquiries.

The raid is believed to stem from a formal complaint filed in early 2024. “It was complaint no 2 from 2024.”

India AdEx likely to take hit in short term if CCI continues the probe, seizures at ad agencies

The country's overall advertising expenditure (adex) is likely to be affected in the short term in the wake of the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) probe into advertising firms.

CCI raid, which reportedly ended on Wednesday morning (March 19), with CEOs of the firm also being questioned for two days straight. The investigation focused on unearthing emails, pricing agreements, internal meeting records, and coordinated rate cards that suggested anti-competitive behavior.

Omnicom's takeover of IPG moves forward as shareholders approve merger

Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group (IPG) have moved a step closer to merging after shareholders from both companies approved the deal. The vote, held on 18 March, marks a crucial milestone in the proposed takeover, which would create the world’s largest advertising network by revenue, surpassing rivals Publicis Groupe and WPP.

Despite this approval, the merger—first announced in December 2024—still requires regulatory clearance and is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2025. Once completed, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the new entity, while IPG shareholders will hold 39.4%.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


First Published on Mar 19, 2025 5:54 PM

