Karwa Chauth to generate Rs 25,000 crore business for traders: CAIT

A day ahead of Karwa Chauth, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) projected that the festival will generate business worth around Rs 25,000 crore for traders across the country.

Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT, said the festival provides a significant boost to India’s retail trade and economy, particularly in categories such as jewellery, apparel, cosmetics, sweets, gift items, and decorative products.

“Markets across the country witness great enthusiasm and heavy footfall during this period. This year, business worth nearly Rs 25,000 crore is expected across segments like jewellery, apparel, cosmetics, sweets, gift items, and décor products — making the festival not only emotionally significant but also a major driver of economic activity,” Khandelwal said.

He added that Karwa Chauth is not merely a religious ritual but an occasion symbolising equality and mutual respect in marriage. Khandelwal also appealed to men — especially those from the trading community — to observe the fast in honour of their wives. “This act is not only an expression of love but also a reflection of gender equality and respect between partners,” he said, noting that he has personally observed the Karwa Chauth fast for more than two decades.